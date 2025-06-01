Missile attack from Yemen triggers sirens, no casualties

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 1 (ANI/TPS): This afternoon, another missile was fired from Yemen towards Israel, triggering sirens in Jerusalem and the Shfela region of central Israel.

According to an IDF spokesperson, it was intercepted. Magen David Adom announced that there were no casualties following the attack, which also caused a temporary suspension of flights at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Services reported that a fire had broken out in the Shfela region, near the Highway 6 between the Nesharim and Sorek interchanges. 'Seven firefighting teams are working to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread,' officials said. It is not yet known whether the fire was caused by falling debris or whether it is connected to the attack from Yemen.(ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor