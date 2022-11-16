Missile "most likely produced in Russia", says Poland PM

Poland does not have any conclusive evidence on who fired the missile that caused an explosion in the Przedwodow village near Ukraine's border, president Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

In an address, Andrzej Duda said that the missile was "most likely produced in Russia," CNN reported.

During his address from the Bureau of National Security in Warsaw, Duda said that Poland is working in a "very calm manner," as per the CNN report. Duda announced that Poland has raised the alert status for its military.

Duda stated that NATO allies have affirmed support for the United States. Duda stated that the US will be sending experts to conduct an investigation at the site of the explosion as part of a joint operation.

"We are working calmly and in a very calm manner," CNN quoted Andrzej Duda as saying.

In a statement on Tuesday, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina said that a "Russian-made missile" fell in Przewodow, which is close to Ukraine's border and claimed lives of two people.

Jasina further said that the Polish Ministry of External Affairs has summoned Russia's ambassador to Poland and demanded an "immediate and detailed explanation."

Jasina in a statement said, "At 3:40 pm, a Russia-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow, district Hrubieszow, Lubelskie province, and resulted in the death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland."

The Polish foreign ministry did not specify details regarding the type of "Russian-made missile" which they claim landed in Przewodow.

Earlier on November 14, US President Joe Biden held talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and expressed condolences over the loss of life in Eastern Poland. Duda briefed Biden about the ongoing assessment of the explosion.

Biden assured Poland about US support and assistance for the investigation and affirmed his "ironclad" commitment to NATO, according to the readout of the talks released by the White House. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact to determine the "appropriate steps" as the investigation is being carried out.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also held talks with Duda. Stoltenberg offered condolences over the loss of life in an explosion that took place in Poland. He said that NATO is monitoring the situation and "important facts are established."

Jens Stoltenberg tweeted, "Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in #Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established."

Meanwhile, Biden convened a "emergency meeting" of leaders from the G7 and NATO on Wednesday in Bali to discuss the explosion in Poland.

Addressing reporters after his meeting, Biden said, "We agreed to support Poland's investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border, and I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened."

When asked if Russia was involved in the explosion, the US President said, "There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate. But it's unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But we will see."

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry dismissed Polish media reports about Russian missiles falling in Poland, adding that its military has performed no strikes targeting the Ukrainian-Polish border zone.

"Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate the situation with their statement on alleged impact of 'Russian' rockets at Przewodow," the Russian ministry was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

"Russian firepower has launched no strikes at the area between the Ukrainian-Polish border."

Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance. Article 5 of the treaty says that if an armed attack occurs against one of the member states, it shall be considered an attack against all members.

( With inputs from ANI )

