Missing India Student Mohammad Abdul Arfath Found Dead in US

Mohammad Abdul Arfath, who had been missing since last month, was found dead in the US city of Cleveland. This is the second death within a week as the community grapples with a string of such tragedies.

A 25-year-old from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arrived in the US in May 2023 to pursue a Master's in IT from Cleveland University.

Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.



Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with local agencies to ensure thorough investigation into Mr… https://t.co/FRRrR8ZXZ8 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) April 9, 2024

"Anguished to learn that Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio. Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family. India in New York is in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath’s death. We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.