Missing Israeli yacht found safe with help from Cyprus

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government announced on Wednesday evening that contact with the yacht that was lost the day before yesterday (Monday) has been restored. The ship is making its way to Israel

The Ministry of Transportation praised the cooperation provided by Cyprus in locating the yacht, which was carried out within the framework of a mutual cooperation agreement signed by Minister Regev with her Cypriot counterpart during her recent visit to Cyprus.

The yacht departed from Ashdod the other night despite winter Storm Byron battering Greece and Cyprus. Heavy waves and wind gusts of as much as 100 km/hour have complicated search efforts.

The Search and Rescue Centre (RCC) was able to contact the yacht with the help of a nearby vessel called the FUGRO VENTURER. The ship is currently making its way back to Israel. An initial inspection conducted indicates that the ship was not in distress but simply lost contact. (ANI/TPS)

