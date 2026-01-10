Mississippi Mass Shooting: Six Killed in Clay County Shooting Spree, Suspect Arrested

Six people were killed in a shooting spree that took place in the US state of Mississippi on Friday night, January 9. The incident took place at multiple places, including in Clay County. The suspect is in custody, said a law enforcement officer to news agency Reuters, without giving further details about the shooter.

The deaths took place at three different places, according to WTVA, an NBC News affiliate. "Unfortunately tonight we have dealt with tragedy in our community," Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a Facebook post about the shooting.

The shootings are said to have taken place in West Point, near the Alabama border, according to The Associated Press (AP) report. It is said that the six victims are related to the shooter. The officer did not reveal the victims' identities.

Also Read | Online account claims Venezuelan forces were overwhelmed.

"I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers," Scott said. "Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible."