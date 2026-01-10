Online account claims Venezuelan forces were overwhelmed

Washington, Jan 10 An online account attributed to a Venezuelan security guard loyal to President Nicolás Maduro is drawing wide attention after being shared by the White House.

The account, posted on social media and presented as an interview, describes what the guard says was a sudden military operation that left Venezuelan forces unable to respond.

The interview spread widely after it was reposted on X by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “Stop what you are doing and read this…” she wrote.

The original post was shared by verified X user Mike Netter. His profile describes him as a veteran of distribution, sales and marketing. He is listed as vice chair of Rebuild California.

In the account, the security guard says the operation began without warning.

“On the day of the operation, we didn’t hear anything coming,” the guard said. “We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation.”

He said drones then appeared over their positions.

“The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions,” he said. “We didn’t know how to react.”

The guard said helicopters arrived soon after. He described their numbers as limited.

“Some helicopters arrived, but there were very few,” he said. “I think barely eight helicopters.”

He said soldiers descended from the helicopters.

“From those helicopters, soldiers came down, but a very small number,” he said. “Maybe twenty men.”

Despite their small numbers, the guard said the soldiers appeared highly advanced.

“But those men were technologically very advanced,” he said. “They didn’t look like anything we’ve fought against before.”

When asked what followed, the guard said the encounter was brief and one-sided.

“Yes, but it was a massacre,” he said. “We were hundreds, but we had no chance.”

He said the soldiers fired with speed and precision.

“They were shooting with such precision and speed,” he said. “It seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute.”

The guard said Venezuelan weapons were ineffective.

“No help at all,” he said. “Because it wasn’t just the weapons.”

He then described what he said was the use of an unfamiliar device.

“At one point, they launched something,” he said. “I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a very intense sound wave.”

He said the effects were immediate.

“I felt like my head was exploding from the inside,” he said. “We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood.”

He said many collapsed.

“We fell to the ground, unable to move,” he said.

Asked whether any resistance was possible, the guard said it was not.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us.”

He said the technology made resistance impossible.

“We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The account ends with a warning directed beyond Venezuela.

“I’m sending a warning to anyone who thinks they can fight the United States,” the guard said. “They have no idea what they’re capable of.”

He said the episode has already changed thinking in the region.

“Everyone is already talking about this,” he said. “No one wants to go through what we went through.”

He also referred to remarks by former President Donald Trump.

“Now everyone thinks twice,” he said, after Trump said Mexico was “on the list.” “What happened here is going to change a lot of things.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor