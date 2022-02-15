Mob attempts to lynch man over alleged blasphemy in Pakistan's Punjab province

A mob in Pakistan's Punjab province attempted to lynch a man over alleged blasphemy in Muzaffargarh city.

The Dawn newspaper reported that police foiled rescued a man from a mob over alleged blasphemy and shifted the man to an undisclosed location.

Reportedly, the complainant saw a man was burning pages of the Quran in front of a mosque in Alipur tehsil near the Jagmal area. According to the complainant, he said he locked the suspect in a room and called the police.

District Police took notice of the incident and ordered shifting of the suspect to some safe place, the newspaper added.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a violent mob in Punjab province attacked a man for allegedly burning the pages of the Quran.

The incident took place in the city of Faisalabad. However, the provincial police rescued the accused person and shifted him to an undisclosed location, Dawn reported.

These incidents of mob violence come as Punjab has seen a surge in mob lynching in the past two months.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor