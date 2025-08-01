Mob rule has replaced rule of law in Bangladesh under Yunus: Awami League

Dhaka, Aug 1 Bangladesh's Awami League party on Friday asserted that mob rule has replaced the rule of law in the country which now holds global records in murder and extortion under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

"Year of Yunus's Reform: A Nation in Crisis. 3,857 murders in a year. Extortion from teachers, farmers, small businesses, justice system paralysed by bias, rise in terrorism and communal attacks, zero economic stability, zero accountability, citizens live in fear, and criminals roam free," the Awami League posted on X.

The party questioned the Yunus-led interim government on the so-called "reforms" as lawlessness prevails throughout Bangladesh. It further stated that the country demands safety without fear, justice without bias, and a government for the people, not a party.

Slamming the Yunus government, the Awami League said if the Yunus regime cannot deliver, then it must resign.

Meanwhile, the party condemned the recent death of Iftekharul Uddin Pintoo, an Awami League leader and former MP of Netrokona district, in police custody, describing it as "state-sanctioned execution".

The Awami League mentioned that Pintoo did not die of illness but was murdered in custody under the guise of "natural causes".

"Under the Yunus regime, prisons have become death factories for opposition voices — silent execution grounds where truth is buried and lies are broadcast. Calling this 'death from illness' is not just dishonest — it's criminal. We demand justice for Pintoo. We demand accountability for every official involved. We demand an end to state-sponsored killings," the party stated.

The Awami League on Thursday strongly criticised the "brutal torture and killing" of inmates inside prisons across the country. The party mentioned that with the full "use of the state machinery", Yunus' regime is carrying out "premeditated killings" even inside prison walls.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party stated that the "illegitimate, murderous, fascist clique of Yunus" has transformed Bangladesh into a "land of death".

It stated that people are being killed indiscriminately across Bangladesh, and if the victim is an Awami League leader or activist, then the "cruelty knows no bounds".

"For this regime, the deaths of Awami League members seem to bring a kind of perverse pleasure. It's as if the government has granted itself a license to kill them," the party mentioned.

Meanwhile, Awami League leader and former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh, Mohammad Arafat, also took to his social media, stating that since August 2024, a total of 26 Awami League leaders and activists have died in custody.

"This includes extrajudicial killings by law enforcement and/or security agents, deaths from torture during interrogation, and deaths in highly suspicious circumstances in jail. Not a single incident has been investigated by the interim government led by Yunus, let alone holding anyone accountable. Even worse, none of the families have been allowed to file cases," he stressed.

