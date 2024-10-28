MoCCAE hosts graduation ceremony highlighting women's role in agriculture in UAE

Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) held a graduation ceremony to mark the completion of the Farmer Field Schools program, highlighting the significant achievements of women in the United Arab Emirates agriculture sector.

This initiative focused on the management of the Red Palm Weevil (RPW) and the cultivation of date palms. It featured five Farmer Field Schools from across Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. A total of 48 participants, including eight women farm owners and managers participating for the first time, were empowered with essential skills and knowledge, marking a significant advancement in female participation in agricultural management.

Dr. Mohamed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary of Food Diversity at MoCCAE, stated, "We are proud to support initiatives that empower women and foster collaboration among farmers. This graduation ceremony reflects our commitment to enhancing agricultural resilience and sustainability in the United Arab Emirates."

Al Hammadi went on to highlight the UAE's launch of the national programme 'Plant the Emirates' and the 'National Agriculture Centre' as important steps in seeking solutions to the country's agricultural challenges.

The Farmer Field School programme exemplifies the UAE's dedication to fostering sustainable agricultural practices and empowering its farmers. By providing hands-on training and practical solutions, local farmers are now better equipped to identify, monitor, and manage the red palm weevil, ultimately contributing to the resilience of the date palm industry in the region.

Kayan Akram Jaff, Head of Mission of the FAO Subregional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen, said, "This program not only equips farmers with practical skills but also champions the vital role of women in agriculture. Their involvement signifies a progressive step toward sustainable farming practices in the region."

Thaer Yaseen, FAO Senior Plant Protection Officer, who leads the RPW project, remarked, "The successful implementation of this program highlights the importance of community engagement in managing the Red Palm Weevil. Through collaboration and shared knowledge, we can effectively combat this pest and safeguard our date palm resources."

Key achievements of the programme include increased awareness and knowledge of the Red Palm Weevil and its impact on date palm cultivation, improved agricultural practices leading to enhanced yields and healthier date palms, and strengthened engagement and collaboration among farmers, fostering empowerment and resilience. (ANI/WAM)

