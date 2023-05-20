MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy with German and Dutch energy sectors

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), visited Germany and the Netherlands to reinforce existing partnerships and discuss common goals, energy transition, technology deployment, and potential projects.

The tour started in the German city of Freiburg. Al Olama visited the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), the largest solar research institute in Europe, where he joined a distinguished line-up of attendees from the government, business sector, and academia for the Freiburg Energy Talks 2023. Al Olama provided attendees with an overview of the UAE's energy transition, with a focus on its hydrogen industry. He then toured the Fraunhofer ISE and learned firsthand about its advanced R&D in hydrogen technologies.

In the Netherlands, Al Olama participated in the World Hydrogen Summit 2023, the leading global platform for hydrogen business held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. With the participation of over 11,500 decision-makers, energy ministers, and CEOs from more than 100 countries, the summit highlighted the latest developments in hydrogen technologies and policies and facilitated related investment opportunities.

As part of the summit, Al Olama joined a site tour of hydrogen-related facilities across the Port of Rotterdam, the largest port in Europe, where he learned about the Dutch authorities' best practices and future plans and projects for the port, which will support the Dutch hydrogen economy.

During his stay in the Netherlands, Al Olama held multiple bilateral meetings with high-level officials to explore ways to enhance strategic partnerships, share knowledge, and promote investment opportunities in sustainable energy sources. In this context, he met with Liesje Schreinemacher, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and Petra Schwager, Chief of the Climate and Technology Partnerships Division at the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

He also had a meeting with Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of Rotterdam, in the presence of Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, UAE ambassador to the Netherlands, and representatives of leading Dutch companies to explore joint investment opportunities.

One of the key highlights of the summit was the Masdar roundtable, where Al Olama briefed representatives of Dutch public and private sector entities about the UAE's hydrogen industry.

Al Olama said, "Such visits provide ideal opportunities for advancing collaboration and sharing knowledge and best practices with European countries that are pioneering the shift to clean energy. This is in line with our steadfast commitment to sustainable development and a robust green economy."

He added, "By promoting reliance on clean energy tech, we are driving our climate action, creating new jobs, and reinforcing an innovation ecosystem in the UAE. Meeting with like-minded counterparts helps us align our visions and goals and enhances strategic synergies for energy transition, particularly in hydrogen that is arguably considered the energy source of the future." (ANI/WAM)

