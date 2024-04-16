Mohamed Abushahab appointed UAE's Permanent Representative to UN, presents credentials to UNSC

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 16 (ANI/WAM): On Monday, Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, the newly-appointed Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, succeeding Lana Nusseibeh in this role.

In their meeting following the credentials ceremony, Ambassador Abushahab and Secretary-General Guterres discussed common priorities and ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the UN across various areas of shared interest.

They also discussed concerning developments in various regions around the world, including escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Secretary-General welcomed the close relationship between the UAE and UN and the importance of the UAE's role as a consensus builder across the UN, including during its tenure on the UN Security Council in 2022-2023. He also praised the UAE's efforts at the regional and international levels.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Abushahab conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Following his meeting with the Secretary-General, Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, said, "The United Nations is vital for an international arena facing an array of global challenges. I am deeply honoured to take up this role at a critical time for the UN system and the UAE's participation in it. The UAE works tirelessly to find common ground on consequential international issues, and I am deeply committed to continue doing so at the UN. Our Mission in New York looks forward to building on the historic achievements from the UAE's terms as an elected member of the UN Security Council and President of COP28 to carry on building bridges between nations and communities around the world."

At the UN, the UAE will continue to work on promoting tolerance, co-existence, and peaceful societies, empowering the role of women and girls around the world, utilising artificial intelligence and technology to advance sustainable development, and maintaining leadership on global climate action.

Ambassador Abushahab has served as Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN since August 2021.

Prior to joining the UAE Mission to the UN, he served as the UAE Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union, and Luxembourg.

Ambassador Abushahab has held several important positions in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director of Policy Planning and Director of American and Pacific Affairs.

He has also had a distinguished career of work across the climate and clean energy transition, heading the International Climate Change Division in the Directorate of Energy and Climate Change, where he led several UAE delegations to the UNFCCC's Climate Change negotiations, managed the UAE's engagement in the Clean Energy Ministerial, and represented the UAE in the G20 Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency Working Group. (ANI/WAM)

