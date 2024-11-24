Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate second ordinary session of FNC's 18th legislative chapter tomorrow on behalf of UAE President

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will tomorrow inaugurate the second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC), in the presence of the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, as well as a number of civic and military officials and members of the diplomatic corps in the country.

President Mohamed issued Federal Decree No. 163 of 2024 calling on the FNC to convene the second ordinary session of its 18th legislative chapter on 25th November 2024.

The opening ceremony of the parliamentary session begins with the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the FNC HQ by a committee chaired by Saqr Ghobash, the FNC Speaker, which includes several FNC members and the Secretary-General. (ANI/WAM)

