Mohammed bin Thaloub commends pioneering role of NOC in its current term

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, praised the pioneering role played by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) in its current term under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, looking forward to a positive participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This marks the fifth consecutive participation of UAE judo, which began its Olympic journey at the 2008 Beijing Games, followed by the 2012 London Games, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, the 2020 Tokyo Games, and now the 2024 Paris Games.

The Rio Games will always be memorable in the history of UAE sports, witnessing the historic achievement of UAE judo with our player (Toma) winning the bronze medal in the under-81 kg category, making history as the first Olympic achievement for UAE judo. This accomplishment earned him a place in the wax museum of Madame Tussauds, the world's most attractive entertainment destination, in its new global branch in Dubai in its 25th edition, alongside a galaxy of celebrities on the sidelines of the World Expo.

Al Darei added that the UAE judo participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics will have a different character, as a new historic achievement for UAE sports with six players from the UAE judo team qualifying directly after a year and a half of intense qualifications at all levels in various weight categories for both genders.

"Their qualification among the top 18 players globally, not just regionally or through invitation cards, represents an exceptional achievement for UAE sports and judo, which have been making remarkable progress towards a more distinguished future in recent times, looking forward to a positive participation in this strong event where we aim to achieve the aspirations of UAE sports, supported and cared for by our wise leadership," he concluded. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor