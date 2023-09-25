Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shares the trick behind his perfect comedy timing

Mumbai, Sep 25 Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is one actor who commands equal prowess in intense dramatic roles as well as his comic timing. Be it his razor sharp delivery as Murari Gupta in the Dhanush-starrer ‘Raanjhanaa’ or his heartbreakingly funny appearance in ‘Jannat 2’, the actor holds the pulse of timing and never misses a beat.

Talking to IANS, the actor revealed how he has been able to cultivate the perfect comic timing or what has shaped his sense of humour.

The actor told IANS: “I feel your comic timing or your sense of humour, in totality, depends on your conditioning. I belong to a lower-middle class family, and was born and raised in Okhla village. Humour is the only thing which keeps us alive there and it is really important. So, you have to be really active and be participating in that form of humour. Otherwise, it would turn very suffocating”.

He further mentioned: “Of course, comedy is a skill, in the sense that you don't have to feel anything when you are doing comedy unlike a dramatic scene or an intense scene. It's a skill-set, you have to take care of the timing, the tonality and you have to pick the rhythm from the other person. You have to build on that rhythm or sometimes have to break that rhythm to get the perfect comic timing. You should know how to play around these things.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was recently seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Haddi’ as the love interest of Nawaz’s titular character of a transgender.

