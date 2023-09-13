MoHAP to unveil children’s vaccine to Al Hosn app

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has unveiled a significant upgrade to Al Hosn app with the new features including a comprehensive vaccination tracker for children from birth up to 18 years old, reinforcing the Ministry’s adherence to the National Immunisation Programme.The new updates were announced during a press conference held at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai.

The move comes in line with the Ministry's steadfast commitment to advancing the healthcare system and safeguarding the community against infectious diseases, through proactive measures using the latest advanced technologies.

During the press conference, Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, along with Dr Nada Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health, and Prevention Department, MoHAP, addressed queries from the media in both Arabic and English.

They emphasized that the app's latest features underscore its credibility and reliability, offering users state-of-the-art digital solutions. The newly updated App allows families to easily track their children's vaccination status and access their immunization records.

The Ministry highlighted that this development marks a pivotal shift in the national immunisation programme, transitioning from traditional paper vaccination cards to a streamlined digital vaccination record.

This transition, an integral part of the health services' smart transformation strategy, leverages innovative technologies and applications to broaden communication channels with the public.

MoHAP stressed that it will spare no effort to enhance health coverage, safeguard children's health, and bolster community immunity, thus promoting the overall quality of life within the country. (ANI/WAM)

