Mongolia experiences sudden drop in temperature, early snowfall

Ulan Bator, Sep 19 Parts of Mongolia are facing a sudden drop in temperatures and unseasonably early snowfall this autumn.

As of Thursday morning, provinces including Khuvsgul, Selenge, Bulgan, Orkhon, and Darkhan-Uul in the north, as well as the western provinces of Zavkhan and Khovd, and central provinces Tuv, Arkhangai, and Uvurkhangai, have reported snow accumulation of up to 7 cm, according to the National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring, reports Xinhua news agency.

This snowfall has led to temperatures plunging to minus five degrees Celsius in these areas. The central and northern regions of Mongolia are crucial for agriculture, and the abrupt weather change has raised concerns about its potential impacts on farming and daily life.

Looking ahead, further snowfall is expected to affect large parts of the country throughout the weekend, along with a continued drop in temperatures. The weather monitoring agency is urging the public, particularly nomadic herders and farmers, to take extra precautions against potential weather-related hazards.

Mongolia's climate is characterised by a strong continental influence, featuring long, frigid winters and short, warm summers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor