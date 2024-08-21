Mongolia-Russia joint military exercise underway

Ulan Bator, Aug 21 An annual joint military exercise between Mongolia and Russia is underway in the eastern Mongolian province of Dornod, the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces (GSMAF) announced on Wednesday.

According to the GSMAF, the military exercise code-named "Selenge-2024" aims to bolster friendly relations between Mongolia and Russia, enhance military cooperation, improve servicemen's skills and knowledge, upgrade weaponry and technical readiness, and facilitate the exchange of mutual experience, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 600 military personnel from both countries are participating in the tactical field training with combat shooting, which includes 120 units of equipment, a GSMAF report read.

The exercise, which began on August 18, is scheduled to run until August 26.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that the armed forces arrived in Mongolia to participate in the "joint anti-terror exercises Selenga-2024."

The ministry statement read, "A solemn meeting of Russian servicemen took place at the Bayantumen railway station near Choibalsan. According to an ancient custom, the guests were offered national dishes."

The military drill has been alternately organised by the two neighbours annually since 2008 and was previously known as Darkhan until 2011.

