More than 1.2 million Israelis travelled abroad in July

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 7 (ANI/TPS): According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) 1.208 million Israelis travelled out of the country in the month of July 2023 – 89 per cent of these flew.

This is slightly up from 1.007 million in July 2022.

From January 1 – July 31 2023, 5.75 million Israelis travelled abroad. Of these 5.16 million flew out of the country. (ANI/TPS)

