More than 2,000 Pakistanis stuck in Ukraine facing problems

Pakistani students are going through many hardships amid heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine. More than 2000 Pakistanis stuck in Ukraine are facing problems in the evacuation process.

They are facing problems like starvation besides a constant death threat, reported Pakistan vernacular media.

The Pakistani citizens have expressed concern over problems in bringing back more than 2000 Pakistanis stuck in Ukraine amidst ongoing war.

However, many claims were made by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine but the ground facts speak differently and people and students are facing a lot of troubles, reported Pak vernacular media.

The local media urged the Pakistan Government to take this issue seriously and make immediate arrangements before any loss.

Meanwhile, India's national tricolour came to the rescue of not only the stranded Indians but also those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The Indian students who arrived in the city of Bucharest in Romania from Ukraine said that the national tricolour helped them as well as some Pakistani and Turkish students in safely crossing the various checkpoints in the war-torn country.

The Indian students arrived in the Romanian city to catch the special evacuation flights being operated under 'Operation Ganga' from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Air India, SpiceJet and Indigo are flying special evacuation flights.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor