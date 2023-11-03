More than 3000 Afghan migrants return to Afghanistan from Iran: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 : The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of Afghanistan has said that more than 3,000 Afghan migrants have returned to their homeland from Iran, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

On Thursday, the Taliban-led ministry in a statement on X said that approximately 3,676 individuals of Afghan descent have come back to Afghanistan, both forcibly and voluntarily,

Among these, 303 families have been identified as needing assistance and have been referred to the office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for support, according to the Taliban-appointed border officer of Islam Qala, according to Khaama Press report.

On Wednesday, the Taliban-led Ministry announced that as of November 1, more than 4,000 Afghan migrants were forcefully returned from Pakistan. The situation showcases the ongoing challenges and complexities faced by Afghan migrants in the country as governments continue to manage refugee and migrant populations, according to Khaama Press report.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Torkham migrant camp on Thursday said that they have treated about 2000 ill immigrants who have returned from Pakistan, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. The doctors said that they are ready to provide better health services to Afghan immigrants.

Salahuddin Ayubi, Taliban-appointed head of the military hospital of Khaled bin Walid Corps, said, "There are children, women and men who are sick here, among them are surgical patients, most of the patients who cannot be treated here we send them to the centre. So far, we have treated 1,112 people and we are still serving our countrymen."

Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Taliban-appointed Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation said, the health team treated nearly 500 people since last night, according to TOLO News report. Haqqani said that those patients who could not be treated here were transferred to Nangarhar Central Hospital.

Some of the immigrants who have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan have asked international institutions to make more medical centres for them, according to TOLO News report.

Speaking to TOLO News, Adam Khan, a returnee said, "The Ministry of Public Health should increase health teams here as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Shafiullah, who has recently returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan, is currently undergoing treatment at Torkham hospital, said, "They help us not only in the treatment of our patients, but also in the field of food and tents as much as they can."

