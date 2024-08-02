More than 3,200 terror attacks Judea and Samaria documented in first half of 2024

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): As Israel battles Hamas and deals with threats from Iran and its proxies, a report released on Thursday by Rescuers Without Borders documented more than 3,200 acts of Palestinian terror in Judea and Samaria during the first half of 2024. The figure represents an average of 545 attacks each month.

Between January and the end of June, 14 people were killed and 155 injured in terror attacks, the emergency response organization said in its biannual report.

During the first six months of this year, the Rescuer Without Borders' first responders recorded an overall 3,272 acts of terror.

Attacks included 109 shootings of which 12 accounted for six dead and 30 injured. Attacks also included 456 Molotov cocktails, 299 with bombs and other explosives, and 150 involving firecrackers.

The majority of attacks, 1,868, involved rock-throwing, causing 31 casualties.

The responders also documented 371 attacks in which Palestinians dazzled Israeli motorists with lasers, or blinded drivers by throwing bottles of paint at windshields.

The report did not include hundreds of other attacks on security personnel engaged in counterterrorism operations.

On Wednesday, an Israeli man was seriously injured in a combined shooting and stabbing attack at a traffic junction in the Mount Hebron area.

Since October 7, more than 4,400 Palestinian terror suspects have been arrested in counterterror raids throughout Judea and Samaria of whom 40% are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor