More than 7.65 crore ITRs filed for assessment year 2023-24

New Delhi, Nov 1 The Income Tax Department registered a record number of filing of income tax returns (ITRs) till October 31, 2023, which was the due date for filing of ITRs (other than ITR 7) for taxpayers not having any international or specified domestic transactions, in whose case books of account were required to be audited.

More than 7.65 crore ITRs were filed for assessment year 2023-24 till October 31, 2023, which is 11.7 per cent higher as compared to the 6.85 crore ITRs filed for assessment year 2022-23 till November 7, 2022, the due date for filing such ITRs in the preceding year.

Further, total number of ITRs filed in 2023-24 for all assessment years up to October 31, 2023 stands at 7.85 crore, an all-time high when compared to a total of 7.78 crore ITRs filed in 2022-23.

Out of the 7.65 crore ITRs filed for assessment year 2023-24, more than 7.51 crore ITRs have already been verified. Further, out of the 7.51 crore verified ITRs, 7.19 crore have already been processed till October 31, 2023 i.e. almost 96 per cent of the verified ITRs stand processed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor