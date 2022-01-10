More than 850 penny stocks rose over 100% in the past 18 months

New Delhi, Jan 10 Some penny stocks or low-priced stocks have given massive returns in the past 18 months with 102 stocks rising over 1000 per cent and 10 stocks rising over 5000 per cent.

The misfeasance is now widespread and has been throwing into stark relief how circular trading and pump and dump schemes are being run brazenly. It is high time that SEBI and the two exchanges start looking at the data and improve their surveillance mechanisms.

As per data by BP Wealth, Equipp Social Impact Technologies rose by a whopping 29385 per cent, Simplex Papers by 14479 per cent, TTI Enterprise by 13335 per cent, HCP Plastene Bulkpack by 9620 percent. These were among the top performing penny stocks in the last 18 months.

As per data by BP Wealth, among the other top gainers in the last 18 months, Digjam Limited gave returns of 7197 per cent, GRM Overseas at 6469 per cent, Tata Teleservices at 6448 per cent, Cosmo Ferrites at 6130 per cent, Banas Finance at 6021 per cent, B&A Packaging at 5013 per cent, ARC Finance at 4942 per cent, Adinath Textiles at 4764 per cent, SEL Manufacturing Company at 4720 per cent, Waaree Renewable Technologies at 4227 per cent, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies at 3891 per cent, Rohit Ferro-Tech at 3867 per cent, Raghuvir Synthetics at 3827 per cent, Ashiana Agro Industries at 3757 per cent, Indian Infotech and Software at 3689 per cent and Pan India Corporation at 3569 per cent.

Swapnil Shah, Head of Research, BP Wealth, said that investors in penny stocks have garnered huge returns after the Covid-induced market crash in March 2020.

Shah said looking at the return data of penny stocks

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor