Morning Midas Cargo Vessel Catches Fire in Remote Alaskan Waters With 22 Aboard; US Coast Guard Reports No Injuries

A fire broke out on a 600-foot (183-meter) cargo ship carrying 22 people near Alaska on Wednesday, according to the US Coast Guard, which confirmed that no injuries had been recorded. Adak was in Alaska, 300 miles (482.8 km) southwest of the ship Morning Midas. "The Coast Guard said its crew was actively fighting the fire." Cutter ship and aircrews are en route to help. LSEG data indicated that the cargo ship, under the Liberian flag, was bound for Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico. Aircrews and a cutter ship were en route to provide assistance, according to the US Coast Guard, while three other ships were already present.

USCG Alaska posted on X, “USCG responding to fire onboard 600ft cargo ship Morning Midas with 22 people aboard 300 mi SW of Adak

- No reported injuries

- Ship’s crew actively fighting fire

- 3 vessels on scene to assist

- USCG aircrews en route to Adak

- USCG Cutter en route to the area”

Also Read: Thane Warehouse Fire: Blaze Guts Six Scrap Godowns in Diva (Watch Video)

#BREAKING (1/2) USCG responding to fire onboard 600ft cargo ship Morning Midas with 22 people aboard 300 mi SW of Adak



- No reported injuries

- Ship’s crew actively fighting fire

- 3 vessels on scene to assist

- USCG aircrews en route to Adak

- USCG Cutter en route to the area — USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) June 4, 2025

Details about the problem have not yet been released by the US Coast Guard or the ship's owner, Hawthorn Navigation Limited. An investigation is underway, but no information is shared about the source of the fire or any possible environmental effects with the public yet. To maintain regional marine safety, the Coast Guard is always on high alert.