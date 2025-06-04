Thane Warehouse Fire: Blaze Guts Six Scrap Godowns in Diva (Watch Video)

Six scrap godowns were gutted after a fire broke out at a cluster of warehouses in Maharashtra's Thane district. No person was injured in the incident. The blaze erupted at 8.53 pm on Tuesday, June 3, in a godown at the complex located at Chowdhari Compound on Khardi Road in Diva and quickly spread to five other warehouses, all owned by different persons, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told the news agency PTI.

Visuals From the Spot

Thane: major fire broke out in cluster of godowns in Chaudhari Compound, located in Khardi area of #Diva, off #Mumbra#Panvel highway, Tuesdy night. No injuries reported but around 5 godowns stocking foam, rags feared to be completely gutted. Blaze controlled, cooling ops started pic.twitter.com/JkhanAyMCi — Manoj Badgeri (@manojbadgeriTOI) June 3, 2025

After being alerted, three fire engines were rushed to the spot. Personnel from Daighar police station and the regional disaster management cell also reached the site. The fire was brought under control by 1.30 am on Wednesday, Tadvi said, adding that six godowns were completely gutted.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the following fire incident. Cooling operations were on and the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, the official said.