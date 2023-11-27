Moroccan navy rescues 56 illegal immigrants

Rabat, Nov 27 The Moroccan Navy has intercepted and rescued 56 illegal immigrants on board a boat off the Atlantic coast, the media reported on Monday.

A Moroccan Navy patrol vessel intercepted the boat during an assistance mission near the port of Tan-Tan, the media quoted an unnamed military source as saying.

The rescued people, including 55 from sub-Saharan African countries and one Cuban, were heading towards Spain's Canary Islands, the military source said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

After receiving necessary care, the rescued migrants were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie in the Tan-Tan port for the usual administrative procedures, the source added.

--IANS

