MoS External Affairs plants mango saplings at India's HC in Lusaka as part of 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign

Lusaka [Zambia], November 6 : Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh planted a mango sapling at the High Commission of India in Lusaka as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Singh said on Tuesday that the campaign underscores collective responsibility for preserving our environment.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Planted a mango sapling at the High Commission of India in Lusaka as part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. The campaign continues to galvanise action and underscores collective responsibility for preserving our environment."

During the visit, Singh met Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Zambia on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Zambia Foreign Ministry stated, "Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change of the Republic of India, at Charter House in Lusaka."

"Shri Singh is in Zambia to attend the 6th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation between the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of India, which will be held on 6th November, 2024 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Kenneth Kaunda Wing in Lusaka," the post said.

"The Ministers highlighted the various areas of cooperation between Zambia and India, and underscored the need to enhance collaboration in sectors such as technology, agriculture and energy," the post added.

Singh attended the India- Zambia Business Round Table in the presence of Reuben Mtolo Phiri, Minister of Agriculture of Zambia and Elias Mubanga, Minister of SME Development of Zambia.

"Pleased to attend India- Zambia Business Round Table in the presence of HE Mr. Reuben Mtolo Phiri, Minister of Agriculture of Zambia and HE Mr. Elias Mubanga, Minister of SME Development of Zambia. and address the business leaders from both sides. Underscored their role in trade and investment ties between India and Zambia to further enhance our economic relationship," Singh said in a post on X.

Singh is in Zambia for a four-day official visit.

