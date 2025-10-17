MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh plants sapling at Shree Swaminarayan temple Complex in Uganda

Kampala, Oct 17 Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday planted a sapling at Shree Swaminarayan temple Complex in Uganda's capital Kampala under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

“Visited Shree Swaminarayan temple Complex, Kampala and planted a sapling there as a part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. The campaign continues to galvanise action and underscores collective responsibility for preserving our environment,” Singh posted on X on Friday.

Since its launch, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ has not only garnered global attention but also won laurels from multiple quarters for its intent and potential in making climate preservation efforts a ‘people’s revolution’.

The MoS also interacted with Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial in Kampala.

Singh held a meeting with Atim Anywar, Uganda’s Minister of State for Environment. Both sides discussed key issues regarding environmental conservation, including climate resilience and the importance of regional and international collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

Additionally, the MoS met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, Maria Manuela Dos Santos Lucas, on the sidelines of the NAM Midterm Ministerial. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including agriculture, capacity building and Information Technology.

On Thursday, at the 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial in Kampala, Singh highlighted India's perspective, underscoring the need for global cooperation against the shared threat of cross-border terrorism.

Addressing the session, the Union minister said, "Terrorism is a shared threat that can be addressed only through deeper international cooperation. For decades, India has been a victim of barbaric cross-border terrorist attacks, most recently on April 22, 2025, when innocent tourists were slaughtered in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

“When nations declare terror as state policy, when terror hubs are allowed to proliferate with impunity, when terrorists are glorified by the functionaries of a State, such actions deserve nothing but unequivocal condemnation,” he added, taking a clear dig at Pakistan.

