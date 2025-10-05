MoS Margherita interacts with Indian textile workers in Russia

Ivanovo [Russia], October 5 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita interacted with Indian workers at a textile factory in Ivanovo region of Russia.

Margehrita on Saturday appreciated their work and their mobility through legal means.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Had the opportunity to interact with Indian workers employed at a textile factory in Ivanovo region of Russia. Appreciated their contributions, and reiterated our commitment to supporting safe, legal and orderly mobility of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled Indian workers abroad facilitated through the e-Migrate system."

Earlier in the day, he held talks with the officials of Ivanovo region Russia's leading textile hub.

In a post on X, he said, "Following up on discussions with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, had a constructive meeting on Friday with officials of Ivanovo region Russia's leading textile hub. Explored avenues of cooperation in raw materials, manpower, academic collaboration, and technical textiles."

Earlier on October 3, Margherita addressed the Indian diaspora and students at the Embassy of India School in Moscow on the relevance of Gandhian principles in present times and how initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan embody his vision.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Margherita said, "Earlier today, I had the privilege of addressing students and the Indian diaspora at the Embassy of India School (Kendriya Vidyalaya), Moscow, on the timeless relevance of Gandhian principles of self-reliance, truth & compassion in the 21st century. Emphasised how national initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat & Viksit Bharat embody Bapu's vision and continue to guide India's growth journey. Also interacted with the bright students and Russian locals on India's rich heritage, culture, and contemporary achievements."

He praised the role played by the members of the Indian diaspora in strengthening the India-Russia ties and called them to be a part of India's growth story.

"Honored to connect with the Indian diaspora in Russia. Your energy and contributions are invaluable to strengthening India-Russia ties. Highlighted India's rapid progress under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji & invited all to be part of this growth story", he wrote on X.

