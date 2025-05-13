MoS Margherita oversees signing of MoU on Recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia with Fiji

Suva [Fiji], May 13 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday witnessed the signing of an MoU on the Recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia.

Margherita said it would help advance the cooperation between the two countries in the gamut of healthcare.

In a post on X, he said, "Witnessed the signing of an MoU on the Recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia. This will help in advancing India-Fiji cooperation in healthcare, standards, and development."

Margherita held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties between India and New Zealand during the meeting.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said Margherita also called on the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, on the sidelines of the India-New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) Dialogue during an official visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12.

Luxon and Peters also addressed the INZBC. Margherita delivered the Keynote Address as Guest of Honour at the INZBC Dialogue 2025 on May 9. The MoS also met Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Agriculture of New Zealand, in Auckland.

Margherita addressed the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Centre in Auckland and reaffirmed India's strong commitment towards the welfare of the Indian diaspora. He appreciated their contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries, added the statement.

During the visit to Fiji from May 10-12, Margherita participated as the Guest of Honour at the 146th Girmit Day commemoration organised in Labasa on 12 May. Sitiveni Rabuka, the Prime Minister of Fiji, was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

The visit of MOS (PM) to New Zealand and Fiji was very well received, and contributed to the enhancement of bilateral ties with both countries in line with India's Act East Policy and the broader vision of the Indo-Pacific.

