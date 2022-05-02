MoS Meenakashi Lekhi arrives in Honduras, to hold talks with leadership

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday (local time) arrived in Honduras as part of her ongoing eight-day visit to South America where she is expected to hold talks with the country's leadership as well as take part in other events.

"Delighted to arrive in Honduras, looking forward to productive meetings with Honduran leadership, address to @UNITEC_hn students under #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, the curtain raiser event for IDY 2022 & foundation- laying ceremony of Jamastran Valley Irrigation Project funded by GOI," Meenakshi Lekhi said in a tweet.

MoS Lekhi is expected to call on the President of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento. She will also meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras, Ambassador Eduardo Enrique Reina to discuss various bilateral, regional and international issues, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

During her visit, MoS Lekhi will address the students at Universidad Tecnologica Centroamericana (UNITEC) or Central American Technological University, as part of her visit under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which commemorates 75 years of India's independence.

The MoS will also attend the curtain raised event for the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022, as well as attend the foundation laying ceremony of the Jamastran Valley Irrigation Project that has been funded by the Government of India.

Lekhi has been on an official visit to Panama, Honduras and Chile since April 28, and the visit is scheduled to culminate on May 5.

This is her first visit to these countries. Earlier she had visited Colombia in September last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor