MoS Meenakashi Lekhi discusses promoting bilateral cooperation with Greek Foreign Minister Dendias

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi today held a meeting with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias and exchanged views on further promoting bilateral and international cooperation.

Lekhi is currently on an official visit to Greece from January 30-31.

"Had a very useful interaction with Greek Foreign Minister Mr. @NikosDendias. Exchanged views on further promoting bilateral and international cooperation," she said in a tweet.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Lekhi, Nikos Dendias in a tweet stated, "On the margins of today's event on Greece - India friendship, organised by SG for Greeks Abroad & Public Diplomacy, I met with #India Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, @M_Lekhi."

"Discussion focused on further strengthening Greece-India rapidly developing relations in many areas, including economy & culture migration & mobility (2/2)," Dendias said in another tweet.

During her visit to Greece, Lekhi also paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Athens. Lekhi also held a meeting with Emer John Chrysoulakis, Secretary General for Greeks Abroad & Public Diplomacy.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Lekhi in a tweet stated, "Had a productive luncheon meeting with Prof. Emer. John Chrysoulakis, Secretary General for Greeks Abroad & Public Diplomacy and his team. Shared new ideas for further strengthening India-Greece relations."

Upon arrival in Athens, Lekhi stated that she looked forward to a meaningful interaction with Greek leadership and dignitaries to review cooperation in multiple spheres.

"Arrived in Athens, one of world's oldest cities, on my first bilateral visit to Greece. Looking forward to meaningful interaction with Greek leadership and dignitaries to review cooperation in multiple spheres, " she tweeted.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Lekhi will participate in a special yoga event as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. She will also interact with the Indian community, friends of India, academicians and Indologists. The MEA noted that her visit to Greece will bolster the ties between the two nations. "MoS's visit to Greece will further strengthen the long-standing, warm and friendly relations between the two countries and provide an opportunity to further explore new avenues of cooperation," the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

