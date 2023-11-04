MoS Meenakashi Lekhi, Paraguay's Vice Foreign Minister agree to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation

Asuncion [Paraguay], November 4 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Saturday met Paraguay's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Victor Verdun and held discussions on issues of interest spanning bilateral, regional and multilateral arena. The two leaders agreed to strengthen multifaceted cooperation.

Taking to X, Meenakashi Lekhi stated, "Delighted to meet H.E. Mr. Victor Verdun, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay. We had productive discussions on issues of interest spanning bilateral, regional and multilateral arena. Agreed to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation."

Lekhi visited the Lake Cultural Centre in Paraguay's Aregua and explored the rich history of Areguena ceramics and indigenous art.

In a post shared on X, Meenakashi Lekhi stated, "Happy to explore the rich history of Areguena ceramics & indigenous art at the Lake Cultural Center in the city of Aregua, Paraguay."

On Friday, Meenakashi Lekhi participated in the Yoga event along with Indian diaspora. The Embassy of India in Asuncion organised the event.

In a post shared on X, Lekhi stated, "Participated in the wonderful Yoga event with Indian diaspora & friends of India organized by the Embassy of India, Asuncion. @IndiainParaguay Happy to see growing interest in yoga amongst the locals."

During her visit, MoS Lekhi met Paraguay's Minister of Industry and Commerce Javier Gimenez. The two leaders discussed ways to boost economic cooperation between two nations.

In a post shared on X, Lekhi stated, "Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Javier Gimenez, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Republic of Paraguay, and discussed avenues to boost bilateral economic cooperation in diverse sectors."

She also visited the National Museum of Fine Arts and Antiques of Paraguay. Taking to X, Lekhi stated, "Visited the National Museum of Fine Arts and Antiques of Paraguay. The museum exhibited pieces of art, including paintings, sculptures & ceramics from the 19-20th century."

After concluding her visit to Paraguay, Lekhi will head to Ecuador. Ministry of External Affairs in a press release earlier said, "India has close and friendly ties with Paraguay and Ecuador. The visit provides an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with both the countries, explore new areas of cooperation and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

