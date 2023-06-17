MoS Meenakashi Lekhi participates in Yoga session with diplomats

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Saturday participated in a Yoga session with diplomats and ministry officials, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Amina J Mohammed, has said that she is looking forward to participating in the International Day of Yoga celebrations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters North Lawn in New York on June 21.

Taking to Twitter, Mohammed said, "Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week."

PM Modi will start his first state visit to the US on June 20. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

Earlier, UNGA President Csaba Korosi also expressed the same excitement.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Csaba Korosi stated, "I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week."

Earlier, on June 13, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the session of Yoga at the United Nations Secretariat in New York on June 21 this year.

He said that it will be a "very big deal", adding that everybody in the world was quick to understand the importance of Yoga once International Yoga Day came into force."International Yoga Day which came into force, I believe in 2015 was supported by 175 countries very - very quickly.

