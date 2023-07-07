MoS Meenakashi Lekhi to embark for four-day visit to Croatia, North-Macedonia tonight

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi is all set to start her four-day official visit to Croatia and North-Macedonia from Friday and will participate in the Dubrovnik Forum.

"Embarking tonight on an official visit to Croatia and North-Macedonia. Will be glad to share India's viewpoint in the 2023 edition of the prestigious Dubrovnik Forum. In North-Macedonia, look forward to wide ranging discussions on bilateral ties, and interaction with the Indian Diaspora," Lekhi said in a tweet.

During her visit from July 8 to 11, Lekhi will participate in the prestigious Dubrovnik Forum, being organised by the Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs on Saturday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs' press statement.

"The 2023 edition of the Forum will focus on the dynamics and needs of global geo-politics and geo-economics," the statement read.

Relations between India and Croatia have been friendly since the days of the former Yugoslavia (SFRY). Marshal Tito, a Croat, who ruled Yugoslavia for more than three decades, maintained close relations with the then Indian leadership.

After completing her first visit to Croatia, Lekhi will visit North-Macedonia on July 10.

During her two day visit, from July 10-11, MoS Lekhi will "have wide ranging discussions on bilateral relations, including meeting her counterparts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture. She will call on the Speaker of the Assembly, and will interact with the Indian diaspora in Skopje. She will also visit the Memorial House of Mother Teresa," the statement read.

"India has close and friendly ties with Croatia and North-Macedonia. North-Macedonia was part of the Voice of Global South Summit, held by India in January, 2023. MoS' visit will provide an opportunity for deeper bilateral engagement with Croatia and North-Macedonia," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor