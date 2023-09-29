MoS Muraleedharan inaugurates passport office in Rajasthan's Kota 

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 29 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan inaugurated the passport office in Kota. The new passport office in Kota became operational on Friday.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Muraleedharan thanked Lok Sabha Om Birla for his constant support in establishing the passport office. He noted that the passport office in Kota is integrated with the Passport Seva Project.

Muraleedharan posted, "A new Passport Office is now functional in Kota, Rajasthan. Glad to inaugurate the PO, which is 37th in India. Thank @ombirlakota ji for his constant support in establishing the PO."

He further stated, "PO Kota is integrated with Passport Seva Project, a high impact citizen-centric e-governance initiative as part of National e-Governance Plan. Passport delivery process today is efficient & transparent, driven by PM @narendramodi's vision of Ease of Living to citizens."

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated that the opening of a passport office in Kota will make it easier for people to make their passports.

In a post shared on X, Birla stated, "Minister of State for External Affairs Shri V Muraleedharan inaugurated the second passport office of Rajasthan in the parliamentary constituency Kota-Bundi. This is an important achievement for many surrounding districts including Hadoti. This will make it much easier for the common man to get a passport made. Their money and time will be saved."

