MoS Muraleedharan participates in National Day celebrations of Bhutan at its embassy

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday expressed joy in participating in the 116th National Day celebrations at the Royal Embassy of Bhutan in New Delhi.

He further extended greetings to the Bhutan government and people of Bhutan on this ocsasion.

Muraleedharan also emphasised that both countries share an exemplary relationship characterised by mutual trust and understanding at all levels.

"Delighted to participate in 116th National Day celebrations of Bhutan at Royal Embassy of Bhutan, New Delhi. Warm greetings to Government & people of Bhutan on this occasion. India and Bhutanand share an exemplary relationship characterised by mutual trust and understanding at all levels," MoS Muraleedharan posted on X.

Recently, in a momentous initiative, India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh have united to address the pervasive issue of wildlife trafficking and trade in South Asia.

Last month, India and Bhutan agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in multiple areas, with a special focus on cross-border connectivity, and also agreed on the final location survey of the first cross-border rail link between the two countries.

This comes after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk.

According to the joint statement of India and Bhutan, the two sides agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation on trade, technology, cross-border connectivity, mutual investments, education and people-to-people connections.

