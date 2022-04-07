MoS Muraleedharan says India desires normal ties with Pakistan, onus on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere

Emphasizing the need for a good and healthy relationship with neighbouring countries, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues adding that the onus is on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere.

When asked to present the view of the government in regards to media reports stating that 'Adviser to Pakistan PM Imran Khan backs resumption of trade ties with India' the MoS stated in Rajya Sabha, "The Government's consistent position has been that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility, and violence."

The Government while confirming that it has seen the reports said, "In August 2019, Pakistan announced the suspension of bilateral trade with India. Pakistan partially relaxed its ban on trade with India in September 2019 by permitting trade in certain pharmaceutical products," he added.

Notably, Pakistan is facing heavy external debt and rising inflation. As Pakistan's economic woes continue, the country's trade deficit has been on the rise for nine consecutive months owing to an unprecedented increase in imports while exports stagnated at around USD 2.5 billion to USD 2.8 billion a month.

The federal government debt jumped to PKR 42.8 trillion by February 2022, an addition of PKR 18.1 trillion in three and a half years, according to the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) monthly debt bulletin released on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

