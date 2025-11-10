MoS Pabitra Margherita represents India at inauguration ceremony of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira

La Paz [Bolivia], November 10 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bolivia's newly elected President, Rodrigo Paz Pereira and underscored India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the country.

In a post on X, he said, "Represented India at the Inauguration Ceremony of H.E. Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira @Rodrigo_PazP as President of Bolivia. Met President Paz Pereira and conveyed greetings from Hon'ble Rashtrapati Ji and Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. India remains committed to strengthening its partnership with Bolivia and working together on shared interests."

As per Anadolu Agency (AA), Rodrigo Paz, a centre-right candidate who won Bolivia's presidential elections, was sworn in before the parliament on Saturday to serve as the President for the 2025-2030 term.

MoS Pabitra Margherita, during his visit to Bolivia, also inaugurated the India House in La Paz.

Taking it to X, the MoS said, "Glad to inaugurate India House in La Paz, the official residence of the Indian Ambassador. It was a pleasure meeting friends of India and local dignitaries at the newly inaugurated residence. This marks a new chapter in India-Bolivia relations, further strengthening our friendship and bilateral ties."

He also interacted with the ITEC alumni in Bolivia and wrote on X, "Participants shared their valuable experiences from training programmes in India. Pleased to see the positive impact of India's development partnership on Bolivian professionals."

On Saturday, MoS Margherita interacted with the members of the Indian community and Bolivian cultural groups.

"Met members of the Indian community and Bolivian cultural groups devoted to Indian music, dance, and yoga. Conveyed my best wishes for their progress and wellbeing, and appreciated their efforts in promoting India's values and traditions in Bolivia. Their goodwill and dedication, along with the vibrant initiatives of @IndiainBolivia, strengthen our friendship and people to people ties," he said.

During his visit, he also met representatives of Bolivian business associations and entrepreneurs and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the minerals, textiles, tourism, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Earlier, MoS Margherita also planted a tree as a part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative at Mallasa Park in La Paz, Bolivia honouring mothers and Mother Earth.

