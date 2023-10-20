MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh visits Marshall Islands to bolster ties with Indo-Pacific nation

New Delhi [India], October 20 : India's Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, led a high-level delegation visit to the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) with a strong focus to develop partnerships and mutual cooperation across various key areas.

The visit by the Minister assumes significance as this is the first Ministerial level visit from India to the Marshall Islands in the last five years.

Relations between India and the Marshall Islands have expanded over the years both bilaterally and under the aegis of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh met Irooj Jimata Kabua, Chairman, Council of Irooj/Traditional Chief of Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) and dscussed development projects and celebration of 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Upon his arrival at the Marshall Islands, he was welcomed by Acting Foreign Secretary, Tamera Heine.

Upon his arrival at the Marshall Islands, he was welcomed by Acting Foreign Secretary, Tamera Heine.

"Grateful for the warm welcomed and received by Acting Foreign Secretary, Ms Tamera Heine, Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI). India and RMI have warm and cordial diplomatic relations since April 1995, and India has undertaken a number of development assistance projects in RMI," posted MoS Singh on X on Thursday.

The MoS paid a courtesy call on Irooj Jimata Kabua, Chairman of the Council of Irooj (Council of traditional chiefs/elders).

"A warm and friendly meeting with Hon'ble Irooj Jimata Kabua, Chairman, Council of Irooj/Traditional Chief of RMI. Discussed traditions and cultural exchanges, development projects, Yoga, health and well-being and celebration of 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2025," the MoS said in another post on X.

He also called on Wilbur Heine, Acting President of the Marshall Islands, during which he also met other Cabinet Ministers of Marshall Islands, including Foreign Affairs and Trade, Culture and Internal Affairs, Transportation, Communication and Information Technology, Justice, Immigration and Labour, and Works, Infrastructure and Utilities.

"Glad to call on H.E. Mr. Wilbur Heine, Acting President of the Marshall Islands in Majuro. Discussed on further strengthening bilateral relations and explored opportunities of cooperaion and development partnership, including in areas of climate change, renewable energy," Singh posted on X.

He also held bilateral discussions with Jack Ading, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, during which both sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, including development partnership, the release added.

"Happy to have an excellent discussions with Hon'ble Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jack J. Ading on all areas of mutual interest and relations between India and Marshall Islands. Also discussed all possible cooperation on FIPIC related projects including utilizing ITEC courses in India," he said in another post on X.

MoS Singh also met Kudo Kabua, Mayor of Wotho Atoll, where a community development project is currently being implemented.

"Called on the Mayor of Wotho Atoll, H.E. Kudo Kabua and discussed implementation of the grant-in-aid projects in the legislative districts of the Ralik Chain of the Marshall Islands," posted MoS Singh following the meeting between two.

He also visited the Women's Clam and Coral Farm Project and the Alele Museum and Public Library which serves as the national archives of RMI. He also participated in a Yoga Session with local yoga enthusiasts.

Since 2005, India has undertaken twelve development projects in Marshall Islands in areas such as solar energy, communication equipment, export strategy, disaster relief, community development, water and sanitation,the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

India and the RMI are working together in various areas of mutual interest such as climate change, environment conservation, health and education, capacity building including through ITEC courses. RMI is also a member of the International Solar Alliance, according to MEA.

