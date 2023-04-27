MoS V Muraledharan receives family of Albert Augestine, who died in strife-torn Sudan

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 27 : Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraledharan received the family of Albert Augestine, an Indian who died in the ongoing violence in Sudan. His family reached Jeddah onboard an IAF C130J aircraft.

"Received family of Albert Augestine, an Indian who died in Sudan at Jeddah by IAF C130 J aircraft. Arranged tickets immediately for the family to reach Kochi. Assured of all possible assistance to the family," MoS MEA V Muraleedharan tweeted.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had expressed grief over the death of Albert Augestine, who worked in a Dal Group Company in Sudan's Khartoum. He died after being hit by a stray bullet.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The Embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We will continue to monitor developments."

Sharing details about the deceased Indian national, Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted, "It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements."

Along with the family of the deceased, a huge number of Indians have been evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan onboard INS Sumedha, INS Teg and IAF C-130J aircraft.

On Tuesday, the MoS MEA inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before arriving in India.

"Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before travel to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has 24*7 control room. #OperationKaveri," the MoS wrote on Twitter.

As the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that its 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway and about 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan.

India launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country.

Indian Navy's INS Teg on Tuesday joined 'Operation Kaveri' to further facilitate the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan. The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

"INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan," Bagchi added.

INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor