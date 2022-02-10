Moscow not thinking West ready for unleashing conflict with Russia: Senior Diplomat

The United States and other Western countries are not ready for unleashing a conflict with Russia, and all the pressure on Russia is used by them to raise the stakes during the security guarantees talks, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are far from thinking that Washington and other Western countries are working on real plans on unleashing a conflict with Russia. However, their steps make us rethink all the developments around Ukraine and the Russia-NATO cooperation," the diplomat said.

"One of the conclusions is obvious: possible economic sanctions, political pressure and military preparations are used by our opponents to raise the stakes during the possible talks on security guarantees," Gatilov stressed.

He added that such a strategy could result in a tragedy. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor