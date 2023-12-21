"Motivated, biased approach towards India": MEA on comments by US religious freedom report

New Delhi [India], December 21 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday called the US State Department's recently released report on 'International Religious Freedom' "motivated and biassed."

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that he would not like to give much weight to such comments by further commenting on them.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Bagchi said, "As regards USCIRF, you are all aware of the motivated and biased approach towards India. We have seen that in the past. I would, therefore, not like to make comments. I would therefore not like to give their comments any particular weight or consideration."

This comes after the US religious freedom watchdog the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) raised concerns over India's "transnational repression" against religious minorities.

It urged the Biden administration to designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

"The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is alarmed by India's increased transnational targeting of religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf. Recent efforts by the Indian government to silence activists, journalists, and lawyers abroad pose a serious threat to religious freedom. Due to India's systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of freedom of religion or belief, USCIRF implores the US Department of State to designate India a Country of Particular Concern (CPC)," the US watchdog said in a statement.

Notably, USCIRF has recommended each year since 2020 that the US Department of State designate India as a CPC, most recently in its 2023 Annual Report.

