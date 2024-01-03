Motorola appoints TM Narasimhan to lead its India business

New Delhi, Jan 3 Motorola Mobility India on Wednesday announced the appointment of T.M Narasimhan as the Managing Director for its Mobile Business Group in the country.

Narasimhan will lead the India business, reporting to Prashanth Mani who will continue to be the head of Motorola’s Asia Pacific business.

Narasimhan has earlier worked in leadership roles in companies like PepsiCo, Britannia and Samsung.

“India is a focus market for us in Asia pacific and has been seeing exponential growth over the past few years. We are confident that Narasimhan will play a pivotal role in leading the India team & elevating the business to even greater success,” said Mani, Executive Director-Motorola Asia Pacific.

Motorola said that they have been consistently growing at a double-digit premium to market over the last year in India, and has grown at 37 per cent Premium to Market in Q2 FY23 despite a flat to declining market, which implies that the brand is acquiring market share rapidly.

“I look forward to building upon the solid foundation that has been laid and taking the India business to new heights while consistently delivering on consumer experience and satisfaction,” said Narasimhan.

Motorola launched its razr 40 series and edge 40 series last year. The Motorola razr 40 ultra and Motorola razr 40 are designed to cater to modern consumers.

