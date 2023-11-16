Mouni Roy calls every step of her journey to stardom 'a learning experience'

Mumbai, Nov 16 Actress Mouni Roy has carved quite a niche in the world of entertainment. From humble beginnings to rising on her own merit to being praised for her performance in ‘Sultan of Delhi’, Mouni has called every single step of her journey to stardom a learning experience.

Reflecting on her journey to getting where she is now, the ‘Brahmastra’ actress said: "Every step of this journey has been a learning experience, full of love and support. I am overwhelmed by the affection and am deeply grateful. Here's to continuing this beautiful journey together!"

Essaying the role of Nayantara Gangopadhyay, the actress has received a lot of praise for her performance in the crime-thriller series, despite the show itself not being too well-received.

On the screen, Mouni Roy will next be seen in ‘The Virgin Tree’ which is currently under production. Apart from that, she is also a judge in the Bengali-language reality show ‘Dance Bangla Dance 12’, and the host of the reality-TV show ‘Temptation Island India’.

