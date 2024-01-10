"MOUs of this nature have huge scope, will benefit not just Gujarat..." : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Stating that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit should not be seen from a 'state-specific' perspective, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the MOUs signed in the summit have huge scope, and it will benefit not just Gujarat but the whole country.

He also emphasized the India-UAE relationship stating that New Delhi and Abu Dhabi are prime examples of landmark transformation between relationships.

Speaking on the MoUs signed, Kwatra said, "These are the very crucial elements of expanding the externalities of foreign trade, bringing administrative efficiency in foreign trade, bringing resilient supply chains, both within India and supply chain links between India and the rest of the economies. MoUs of this nature, irrespective of where they are signed or delivered, the scope of their benefits always accrue across the country".

"It will naturally benefit Gujarat, but the whole country will gain out of it. These are the agreements of economic support and cooperation. The scope of its benefits is very large and it should not be seen from the state-specific perspective," he added.

The Foreign Secretary said that PM Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan held extensive talks on all areas of bilateral cooperation after which four MOUs were signed between the two countries.

"The kind of grand welcome, the UAE President was accorded, he was the Chief Guest. He and Prime Minister Modi held extensive talks on all areas of bilateral cooperation, whereafter the four MOUs were exchanged...if you want to see landmark transformation between relationship between India and another country, I think India and UAE are prime examples," Kwatra said.

He also emphasized the Memorandum of Understandings exchanged between India and UAE, ranging from the areas of health sector engagement, and renewable energy to food park development.

"Four MOUs signed with the UAE. One relates to the investment corporation in innovative healthcare projects. The very title of this particular MOU will clearly signify that the investment cooperation in this field will expand to include all areas of health sector engagement, particularly focusing on the innovation element of it," Kwatra said.

He added, "Investment cooperation in the renewable energy sector is again wide-ranging MoU which covers renewable, including green hydrogen, including solar. Also, there is an inherent thought of possible grid connectivity between India and UAE in that space. Food Park Development is a project, which was first discussed under the I2U2 framework".

