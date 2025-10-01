"Movement is for basic rights": UKPNP leader on PoJK protests, slams 'puppet govt'

Geneva [Switzerland], October 1 : Days after three people were killed following clashes with securiry forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, who is the chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party, said that a "movement has been going" on for the past two years for the "basic rights" of the people.

He noted that political parties have been highlighting the demands of the people from their own platforms, culminating in the formation of the Joint Awami Action Committee.

"Look, basically under the banner of the Joint Awami Action Committee, a movement has been going on for the past two years, and that movement is for basic rights. For the last 77 years, people have been deprived of all kinds of rights. Political parties have been raising these demands from their own platforms. All those political parties and ordinary people formed a committee called the Joint Awami Action Committee. For the past two years, they have been running this movement," Shaukat Ali Kashmiri told ANI.

The UKPP chairman slammed the "puppet government" of PoJK for allegedly failing to fulfil the "legitimate" and "justified" demands of the people.

"They are demanding an end to problems such as electricity shortages, unemployment, the lavish lifestyles of the elite, and the constitutional constraints. Many times the puppet government has not only considered those demands legitimate and justified, but has also promised that it would implement them immediately yet it has repeatedly delayed action, always using the excuse that it lacks the authority," he said.

He threatened to intensify the agitation and pointed out that people have become more "aware and conscious" via social media and said the "conspiracies" of the rulers have "failed".

"The deadline was 29th September; if our demands are not accepted before then, we will impose a complete lockdown across PoJK and will close all the entry points from Pakistan. There is a lockdown in PoJK, and millions of children, women, and men are out on the streets. The government has used countless tactics to create division among the people, but that division did not happen. Thanks to social media, people are aware and conscious now, and all the conspiracies and strategies of the rulers to confuse the public have failed. We will not end this lockdown until our political, social, and basic rights are restored," he said.

Jamil Maqsood, who is the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee, UKPNP, condemned the attack on protestors in PoJK and termed the current situation as "unfortunate".

"This is a very unfortunate situation in which the Pakistani deep state has encouraged individuals acting as its stooges and fifth column. They have opened fire with modern and sophisticated weapons on peaceful protesters in Muzaffarabad and other areas. As a result of this firing, three young men have been killed and many others injured"

He accused authorities of resorting to the "policy of intimidation" aimed at curbing the "peaceful" protestors demanding their fundamental rights.

"We strongly condemn and reject this policy of intimidation aimed at suppressing peaceful protesters who are simply demanding their basic and fundamental human rights, including the right to ownership of their resources and good governance," Jamil Maqsood said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) remained on edge as mass protests and a complete shutdown entered their second consecutive day.

Demonstrators attempting to march towards Muzaffarabad encountered heavy restrictions, with authorities sealing all major roads and suspending communication networks. In Dudyal, Mirpur, the Action Committee declared that the body of a protester would not be buried until the administration concedes to their demands, while security forces were seen clearing bridges to disrupt the march.

Across the region, including Mirpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has mobilised residents in large rallies and demonstrations, reflecting an unprecedented unity in the struggle for rights. The protests underscore growing resentment against the government's inaction on the Committee's demands.

Tensions in Muzaffarabad flared further when police reportedly opened fire on a rally, killing three protesters and injuring more than 22 others. The incident has galvanised the movement, with people intensifying their demonstrations.

