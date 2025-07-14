MP CM Mohan Yadav meets Emirates chairman to boost India-UAE aviation ties

Dubai [UAE], July 14 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday held an "important" meeting with Chairman of Emirates Airlines and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for West Asia and the Indian Ocean at Emirates, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, on the second day of his visit to Dubai.

According to a post by the Chief Minister's Office on X, the discussions focused on strengthening aviation cooperation between India and the UAE.

During the meeting, deliberations took place on enhancing aviation ties, with a particular focus on promoting direct flight services from Tier-2 cities like Indore and Bhopal, developing a regional cargo hub in Central India, and exploring opportunities in aviation training and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) infrastructure.

"Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, during his Dubai visit, held an important bilateral meeting with Emirates Airlines and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. During this, detailed discussions were held on strengthening aviation cooperation between India and the UAE," the MP CMO stated in the post.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने दुबई प्रवास के दौरान एक महत्वपूर्ण द्विपक्षीय बैठक में एमिरेट्स एयरलाइंस और दुबई सिविल एविएशन अथॉरिटी के चेयरमैन श्री शेख अहमद बिन सईद अल मक्तूम से भेंट की। इस दौरान भारत-यूएई के बीच विमानन सहयोग को सुदृढ़ करने पर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई। बैठक के दौरान… pic.twitter.com/I0iwvbBscZ — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) July 14, 2025

Following the meeting, the Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for West Asia and the Indian Ocean at Emirates, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, highlighted the potential synergies and investment opportunities.

"This was a terrific opportunity for us to meet with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh... We know the synergies between Dubai and Madhya Pradesh... Absolutely, it was a very heartfelt meeting... I used to be in India for seven years, so this was quite an eye-opener to see the kind of investment and the vision that the Chief Minister has for the state, and absolutely looking at synergy where we can see where we take this partnership even further," he stated.

Yadav's official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025".

