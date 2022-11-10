MP CM to visit Mumbai to invite investors

Bhopal, Nov 10 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday to hold meetings with investors and invite them to invest in his state.

His visit comes ahead of a global investment summit scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore next January.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), Chouhan is expected to meet top officials of Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, CEAT, US Pharma, Chemerics Life Sciences, Incube Ethical Pharma, Gufik Biosciences, and Piramal Group among others.

The BJP-led government is seeing the summit as an opportunity to convince business houses to invest in the state which is in over Rs three lakh crore debt besides the unemployment issue.

Sources say that the global business summit will be a master stroke ahead of the Assembly elections due at the end of 2023.

In a bid to convince business houses to invest in Madhya Pradesh or establish industries, Shivraj government has changed some rules in providing lands on lease for establishment of industries and many more.

Last Friday, during an investors meet in Pune, Chouhan had appealed to investors to establish industries in Madhya Pradesh, saying that there can be healthy competition among the states in terms of inviting investment and industry.

He had also assured investors that they will not have to face any trouble from anti-social elements as the latter are now scared of his government's bulldozer action.

Last week, former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had asserted that the employment can be generated only through establishing industries in the state.

"Employment cannot be generated by visiting mandir or masjid, it can only happen only when industries come to the state," Nath had said while addressing a rally a couple of days back in Jabalpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor