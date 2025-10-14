MQM leader Altaf Hussain slams Pak army's role in KP, Afghanistan; questions military's political interference

London [UK], October 14 : MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain has vehemently condemned the involvement of the Pakistan Army in political and military affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan.

During his 328th public address on TikTok, Hussain commented on the recent issues surrounding the province's Chief Minister and the current military operations.

He mentioned that PTI founder Imran Khan had directed Gandapur to engage in negotiations with the army regarding military operations in the province and to halt drone strikes aimed at the Pashtun community.

Hussain asserted that Gandapur neglected these directives and did not stand up to the military, claiming that the army was operating within constitutional and legal bounds, and that he was unable to impede the operations.

He pointed out that just two days prior, Imran Khan had dismissed Gandapur from his role as Chief Minister and appointed young MPA Sohail Afridi from Khyber Agency in his place.

According to Hussain, the establishment initiated a negative propaganda campaign against Afridi, and when that initiative failed, ISPR DG Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a press briefing in Peshawar, announcing that the army would not accept any Chief Minister who would not advocate for military operations or adhere to army directives.

He questioned the appropriateness of the army's influence in deciding the province's political leadership, wondering whether that was the army's duty or the responsibility of political parties.

Hussain further criticised a recent airstrike conducted by the Pakistan Army in Afghanistan, which the Afghan government claimed was an infringement of its airspace. He raised concerns regarding the army's actions, noting that operations were being carried out against Imran Khan and the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with innocent lives being lost in Balochistan, and a new conflict front having now emerged in Afghanistan.

He cautioned that such activities could incite resentment among the Afghan populace and urged the army's leadership to rethink its strategy.

